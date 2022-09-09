A man in his 50s was found dead in a Willowbrook home Friday morning, and investigators believe he was the victim of a deadly stabbing.

The unidentified victim was found in a home in the 13200 block of South Penrose Avenue, near Compton, at about 8:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“Upon arriving, deputies found the unidentified man unresponsive inside. The victim appeared to be the victim of an assault,” officials said.

No suspect information is available, though officials said the killing “does not appear to be gang related.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.