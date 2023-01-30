A man was found dead inside an RV that caught fire while parked outside a home in San Fernando early Monday.

The blaze was reported about 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Hagar Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Responding firefighters found the parked RV burning in the backyard of a home. The intense flames were threatening an adjacent converted garage and a tool shed, LAFD officials said.

Three people were able to get out of the converted garage unharmed, and firefighters prevented flames from damaging the home.

After extinguishing the blaze about 30 minutes later, firefighters discovered the remains of a man inside the vehicle.

The man has not been identified and his cause of death will be investigated.

San Fernando police officers responded to the scene and the cause of the fire is also under investigation.