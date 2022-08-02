An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Tujunga early Tuesday.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

A parked vehicle was found at the location with a white male victim inside.

The unidentified victim had suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear if the shooting occurred from inside or outside of the vehicle.

Police did not provide a description of a possible suspect or suspect vehicle.