Man found dead near construction trailers at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is under construction in this undated photo. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A man was found dead near the construction trailer complex at the SoFi Stadium development in Inglewood early Friday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said a Latino male in his 20s was pronounced dead at 2:34 a.m. The man’s name hasn’t been released publicly because the next of kin has yet to be notified. An autopsy is pending.

A spokeswoman for the development said Inglewood police are investigating the death.

A construction worker at the stadium died in June after falling more than 110 feet from the building’s roof. His family sued the project’s developers in L.A. County Superior Court.

