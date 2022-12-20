Police are investigating after a man was found dead near a Long Beach road early Tuesday morning.

Long Beach Police received reports of an injured person off the roadway near the intersection of 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard around 5:13 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, an adult male, unresponsive. Medical aid was administered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was found with an injury to their upper body although the cause of death is unknown.

No suspect information is known. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives Eric Thai and Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.