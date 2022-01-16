Man found dead near marina in Wilmington: LAFD

A man was found dead in the water near the Leeward Bay Marina in Wilmington Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The man, who was about 60 years old, was found lifeless in the water near Berth 200 shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the LAFD.

It’s unclear who pulled the man’s body out of the water, but he was seen alive and well about an hour before his body was discovered, Humphrey added.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were available.