Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department have launched an investigation after a man was found dead outside a business where a small fire had broken out.

According to a release from SBSD, deputies responded to calls of a deceased person in front of a business in the 14100 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville at 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found that the fire had occurred near the entrance to the business.

The man was found deceased nearby, authorities said.

The manner and cause of the man’s death, as well as his identity, have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SBSD’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or visit their website.