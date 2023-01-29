Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez in a photo from the Anaheim Police Department.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:21 a.m., said police.

When police arrived at the scene, Gutierrez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are not disclosing the nature of Guiterrez’s injuries at this time as the investigation continues.

Authorities believe bystanders may have witnessed the incident or stopped to render aid, but left before police arrived.

Details remain limited and no suspect description was released.

Anyone with information about Gutierrez or the circumstances surrounding his death is asked to call Anaheim Police at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIPOCCS.