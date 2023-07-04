Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead after an apparent hit-and-run crash in San Bernardino County.

The victim was only identified as a 24-year-old man by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 30, deputies responded to Chamberlaine Way near the intersection of US Hwy 395 in Adelanto around 6:10 a.m.

Arriving deputies found the victim lying on the road with injuries “consistent with being hit by a vehicle.”

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No description of a suspect or a suspect vehicle was provided at the time.

Details are limited as the deadly incident remains under investigation by the SBSD’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy J. Guzman at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling We-Tip at 800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.