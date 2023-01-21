Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a South Gate street on Saturday.

The victim is a Hispanic man, but his identity has not been released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the intersection of State Street and Illinois Avenue on reports of gunshots heard in the area around 11:46 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim lying on the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso. Officials said he was unresponsive.

He was transported to a local hospital where he late died from his injuries, authorities said.

No suspect information was available as the deadly case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.