A man found dead on a sidewalk in Sylmar Thursday morning had been shot multiple times, according to investigators.

The incident was reported around 12 a.m. in the 15000 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Officers responding to a shooting call located a man in his 50s down on the sidewalk who was unconscious and not breathing, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they heard eight shots fired and saw a car flee the area.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and a white canopy was placed over the body during the investigation.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects.