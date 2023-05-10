A transient man who was found dead under a cargo trailer in Commerce Tuesday afternoon had been shot in the chest, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

The man, whose name and age have not been released, was reported at about 3 p.m. as being under the trailer in a parking lot in the 6500 block of South Flotilla Street, the LASD said in a news release.

Deputies tried to wake the man up, but he was unresponsive, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Once the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office arrived, the coroner discovered that the man had been shot in his upper torso, authorities said.

No suspect information is available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.