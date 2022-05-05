An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a downtown Los Angeles parking lot Thursday morning with an assault rifle lying next to his body.

The shooting was reported outside the Chevron gas station near the intersection of West Washington Boulevard and South Figueroa Street just after 3 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man down with a gunshot wound, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon was also found on the ground next to the victim.

“It appears the weapon that is at scene here is some type of assault rifle,” Rabbett said.

The exact make and model of the weapon is still being verified, Rabbett said.

Investigators are looking at video from the gas station and talking to witnesses to help determine what led up to the shooting and identify any suspects.

“At this point we simply do not know,” Rabbett said.

Multiple casings were found in the gas station parking lot, but it was unclear if there was more than one gun involved or if there was a shootout, Rabbett said.

Investigators believe there is still a suspect outstanding, but no description was released.

It was also unclear if any vehicles were involved in the incident.