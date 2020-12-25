Man found dead with gunshot wound in truck on 215 Fwy in Moreno Valley area

An investigation is underway into the killing of a man who was found with a gunshot wound inside a truck on the 215 Freeway in the Moreno Valley area Thursday afternoon, officials said.

California Highway Patrol first responded to the scene near the Alessandro Avenue offramp around 1:15 p.m., the agency said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a white utility truck stopped on the dirt median near the offramp.

Inside, a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

It’s unclear who shot the man or when it happened.

CHP didn’t identify the victim, whose family had yet to be notified of his death Thursday evening.

Authorities shut down all southbound lanes of the freeway north of Alessandro Avenue around 2:20 p.m. as the investigation continued. All lanes were reopened by 9 p.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed traffic backed up on the freeway as CHP units approached a white pickup truck stopped on the dirt median, with its doors and hood open.

The death remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Officer Maday at 909-806-2400.

Update #1: Lane #1 has reopened on SB I-215, but all other lanes remain closed. Offramp at Alessandro is also closed. Use detour I-10, as SR-60 is experiencing heavy delays. Delay travel if able. #Caltrans8 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 25, 2020