A man found with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead after a head-on crash in Compton on Sept. 2, 2023. (Citizen)

Authorities responded to a collision on the 1400 block of North Long Beach Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Arriving deputies found two vehicles at the scene. One driver was found with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives said the victim was shot while crossing the intersection of Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue. As he kept driving, he eventually crashed into another vehicle.

The shooting suspect remains unknown and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Citizen video showed a large presence of law enforcement officers creating a perimeter around the crash site as they investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.