Teen found fatally shot in crashed vehicle in East L.A.

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a crashed vehicle in East L.A. on Jan. 4, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot in a crashed vehicle in East Los Angeles early Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. along the 1200 block of South Hicks Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash, and officers found the victim seated on the driver’s side. He was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, and was eventually declared dead at the scene, officials said.

He was only described as being 19.

The motive is unknown and authorities have not released any information about a potential shooter or shooters.

It is also unclear what led up to the crash and shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.