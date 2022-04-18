Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found in a Pacoima ravine over the weekend.

The victim, described only as a 42-year-old man, was apparently shot around midnight Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was discovered near rocks in a ravine at Dronefield Avenue and Terra Bella Street.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown and police did not release any information about the possible shooter or shooters.

Anyone with additional information about the killing is asked to call the LAPD’s Valley bureau homicide unit at 818-374-9550.