Man found fatally stabbed on transit bus in Hawthorne; homicide detectives investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death on a transit bus in Hawthorne Tuesday.

Hawthorne police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2:40 p.m. on the 11900 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the investigation.

When paramedics and police officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside the bus. He had been stabbed multiple times in his upper torso, officials said.

Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene. He was not immediately identified, and sheriff’s officials described him only as Black.

Investigators were working to track down witnesses and any surveillance video that may have captured the attack.

Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and canvassing the area for possible video surveillance.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.