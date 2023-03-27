A man in 40s was found fatally stabbed on a Westlake District sidewalk early Monday, just hours after another victim was attacked in the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the intersection of 8th and Caroldelet streets around 1 a.m.

The victim was found stabbed and his body was lying partially on the sidewalk near a strip mall.

The Los Angeles Fire Department declared him dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Detectives at the scene told KTLA it appeared the man had been stabbed in the chest, and are looking into whether he was involved in a dispute before the fatal encounter.

The man was not homeless and the incident does not appear to be gang related.

Police have no suspect information, but remained at the scene hours later hoping to find witnesses and surveillance video.

No further details about the incident or the victim have been released.

About two hours earlier, another man was hospitalized after being stabbed on 8th and Union streets, police said.