A man arrested last year on suspicion of killing his girlfriend has been found guilty of her murder.

Victor Hugo Sosa was taken into custody in Rosarito, Mexico in July 2021 in connection with the stabbing death of his 19-year-old girlfriend, Daisy Delao on Feb. 23, 2021.

Her body was found behind her apartment complex on the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard in an unincorporated area of Compton.

Sosa was immediately identified as a suspect in her death, but he had already fled to Mexico where he remained until his capture several months later.

A viral hashtag on TikTok is credited for helping authorities locate and arrest Sosa. Delao’s friends and family shared her story and photos of Sosa on the video app with the hashtag #JusticeForDaisy.

As the videos and hashtag gained steam online, a tipster who saw the video gave Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies critical information about Sosa’s whereabouts in Mexico.

Sosa was arrested on July 2, 2021 and brought back to L.A. to face charges for first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Sosa had been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Delao and also found true the special allegation that he used a knife to kill her.

He is due back in court at a later date to be sentenced for the crime, officials said.