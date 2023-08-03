A homeless man suspected of hiding in a restroom and recording women while they were using the bathroom was arrested by police in Riverside Wednesday.

Officers responded to the reports at a Kaiser Permanente hospital around noon and found the suspect being detained by hospital security.

Sergio Quezada is seen in an image provided by the Riverside Police Department.

He was identified as 27-year-old Sergio Quezada, a local transient on Post Release Community Supervision in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, the Riverside Police Department stated on its Facebook page.

“He had a drug pipe in his possession and yes, officers found evidence on his phone implicating him in the very illegal recordings,” the Police Department stated.

An image of Quezada was put on the department’s Facebook page because “everyone should know what this creeper looks like,” the post said.

Quezada was arrested on suspicion of secretly recording a person in a private location, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating his PRC conditions.

He was being held without bail, according to police.