Police are searching for whoever killed a man who was found on a driveway in Pasadena with a gunshot wound Monday night.

Authorities were alerted to the incident in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue by the city’s ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system at about 8:42 p.m., Pasadena Police Department Lt. Taglioretti said.

The ShotSpotter system consists of a series of sensors set up around the city that alerts the Police Department when shots are fired.

Arriving officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound down in the driveway of an apartment building.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Taglioretti said.

No information was available on a possible motive for the shooting.

Investigators have not released a description of the shooting suspect or suspects.