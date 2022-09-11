The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death at a Palmdale Park & Ride lot on Sunday morning.

Deputies initially responded to reports of an unconscious man in a parked car, but when they arrived to the 200 block of East Avenue S, they saw he had experienced “traumatic injuries to the head,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news alert.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the shooter is available, and the victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.