The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the person or people who shot and killed a man inside his Palmdale home late Friday night.

Deputies from the LASD Palmdale station responded to a home on the 370000 block of Cedrela Avenue after receiving reports for shots fired in the area.

At 11:48 p.m., deputies arrived on scene and found a man in his 30s dead from an apparent shooting.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited at this time and no suspect or suspect vehicle description has been released by the Sheriff’s Department.

The murder weapon was not recovered and it’s unclear if the shooting was gang-related, LASD officials said.

Anyone with information related to this deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip through LACrimestoppers.org.