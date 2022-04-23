A man died late Friday night after he was shot in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of south Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. on the 1400 block of East 77th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies from the Century City station responded to the scene after receiving a call about a person down in the middle of the street. When they arrived on scene they discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The man was declared dead at the scene, LASD said. His identity has not yet been released.

The deadly shooting is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department. There is currently no suspect description, detectives said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through LACrimestoppers.org.