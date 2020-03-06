1  of  2
Man found shot dead in vehicle in El Monte

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in El Monte Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. on the 11000 block of Lower Azusa Road, an area lined with both businesses and residences, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The victim, described only as a Latino man, was found in the driver’s seat of a parked car with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene, deputies said.

Investigators believe he was shot sometime early Friday morning. The gunman had apparently fled by the time authorities were alerted to the shooting, and a suspect description has yet to be released.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are assisting El Monte police in the investigation. No further details were immediately available.

