A man was found shot dead inside a vehicle in Palmdale Saturday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 36000 block of E. Windtree Circle for a report of gunshots heard in the area.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

The man has been identified only as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30.

The shooting is under investigation, but sheriff’s officials have not released a description of the suspect or a suspect vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is investigating the deadly shooting and is working to determine if the crime was gang-related.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.