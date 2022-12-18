An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Santa Ana early Sunday morning.

He was found by Santa Ana police officers around 1:51 a.m. on the 2100 block of South Main Street.

The vehicle was parked in a parking lot and several calls were made regarding a shooting victim inside the car.

When they arrived on scene, police found an adult man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

They later learned that a second man was taken to the hospital by an unknown person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. That person’s condition is unclear at this time.

Neither men were identified by police.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited. Investigators are unsure if there is surveillance video in the area and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.