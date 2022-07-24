A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the head in the middle of a street in Garden Grove.

The man was discovered by police around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on the 14000 block of Buena Street.

Garden Grove police officers originally responded to the area for a report of a crash, but on arrival they found a man in the roadway dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police now believe there was no collision at all.

The man’s name has not yet been released, but police say he is a 30-year-old resident of Santa Ana.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Garden Grove Police Department Investigations Bureau at 714-741-5800.