Man found shot inside vehicle that collided with semitruck in Santa Fe Springs

with reporting by Matt Phillips

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Feb. 16, 2021, inside a vehicle that had collided with a big rig in Santa Fe Springs. (KTLA)

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday inside a vehicle that had collided with a big rig in Santa Fe Springs, officials said.

Around 3:10 p.m., police received a call of a shooting victim in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Carmenita Road, Lt. Dominic Iraldo of the Whittier Police Department told KTLA.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a car that had crashed with the big rig.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was shot a short distance away from the intersection, then continued to drive and collided with a semitruck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sky5 aerial video showed a covered up body laying on the ground next to the big rig and another vehicle while officers gathered nearby.

No further details were immediately available.

