A man was found fatally shot along the San Gabriel River bed in Norwalk early Wednesday, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the river bed between Imperial Highway and Foster Road just before 1 a.m.

The victim was found “laying unresponsive on the riverbed’s concrete,” and it was later determined he sustained gunshot wounds, officials said in a news release.

The victim was only described as being in his 30s.

Authorities have no suspect or suspect vehicle description, nor have they found any weapon.

It is unclear where the man was fatally shot.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.