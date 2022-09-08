Police and deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car in Glendora Thursday morning.

The Glendora Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 600 block of West Bridwell Street around 8:10 a.m., where they found the unidentified man sitting in a vehicle with “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is helping with the investigation.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no information about the shooter was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.