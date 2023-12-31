The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in a neighborhood near a golf course in Santa Clarita early Sunday morning.

A release from LASD indicates that deputies from the Santa Clarita station were dispatched to the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive on a shots fired call around 4:26 a.m.

As they responded to the scene, the deputies learned that a vehicle was parked in the middle of the roadway.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they located the vehicle and discovered the victim in the driver’s seat unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the LASD release said.

The victim, only identified as a white man, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to submit information anonymously are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website.