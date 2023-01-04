Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alleyway in East Los Angeles on Sunday.

The victim has only been identified as an adult male by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot victim on the 5400 block of W. Via Corona around 11:06 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the road, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Authorities do not have any suspect information and the motive behind the man’s death is unknown.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.