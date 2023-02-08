Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

The male victim has not been identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies received reports of a stolen vehicle from the 2100 block of Del Amo Boulevard in Compton around 8:22 a.m.

The vehicle was taken from a nearby business, authorities said.

Shortly after responding, deputies received reports of an incident involving assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired involving the stolen vehicle and another vehicle.

The suspects eventually crashed in the 7200 block of Avalon Boulevard, said LASD.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man fatally shot and another person with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

Although detectives are still investigating the events leading up to the fatal shooting, authorities believe the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.