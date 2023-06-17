A suspect remains at large after a man was found shot to death in the North Hills neighborhood on June 17, 2023. (KTLA)

A suspect remains at large after a man was found shot to death in the North Hills area on Saturday.

Los Angeles police responded to the scene near Parthenia Place and Burnet Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man in his 40s lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect remains at large after a man was found shot to death in the North Hills neighborhood on June 17, 2023. (Citizen)

A suspect remains at large after a man was found shot to death in the North Hills neighborhood on June 17, 2023. (KTLA)

A suspect remains at large after a man was found shot to death in the North Hills neighborhood on June 17, 2023. (KTLA)

A suspect remains at large after a man was found shot to death in the North Hills neighborhood on June 17, 2023. (KTLA)

A suspect remains at large after a man was found shot to death in the North Hills neighborhood on June 17, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, black pants and white shoes.

He fled the scene while heading eastbound on Parthenia Place, witnesses said.

No further details were released as authorities investigate the homicide. Anyone with information can contact the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.