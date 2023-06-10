A man was killed after gunfire erupted outside of a business complex in North Hollywood on June 10, 2023. (OC Hawk)

A man was found shot to death after gunfire erupted outside of a business complex in North Hollywood early Saturday morning.

Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of shots fired in a parking lot near Cleon Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard around 1:05 a.m.

Police said the victim was standing in an alleyway behind some businesses when he was approached by the suspect and gunfire erupted.

Arriving officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived. It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting. LAPD is looking into whether the incident may be gang-related.

The victim’s identification was not released as police continue investigating the case.