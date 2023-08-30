Police are searching for a gunman after a man was found shot to death in a Pacoima home Tuesday.

Officers responded to the home in the 12500 block of Debell Street around 9 p.m.

Neighbors said they had heard as many as six shots earlier in the day but no one had called police.

People react to a fatal shooting at a home in Pacoima on Aug. 29, 2023. (RMG News)

It’s unclear who eventually found the victim, but when officers, arrived they found a 22-year-old Hispanic man with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of the home, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video showed several people gathered outside the home; many of them were hugging and crying.

There was no known motive for the shooting and no suspect description was immediately available.