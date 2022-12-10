Police are seeking the public’s help after a man was found shot to death on a Santa Ana road on Nov. 23.

The victim was identified by Santa Ana Police as Fernando Nunez, 19. Police believe the shooting may be gang-related.

Officers received reports of a man being shot near 700 W. 3rd Street a little before 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Nunez unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries three days later on Nov. 26, police said.

No suspects have been identified or arrested. Police are searching for eyewitnesses who can provide details on the events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at 714-245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. Rewards are offered through the Gang Reward Program for information leading to an arrest.