Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October.

The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard around 11:25 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Flores-Padilla on the ground, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, authorities said. The victim was found near a pay phone at a local market.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Flores-Padilla left a family gathering and was walking near train tracks towards El Segundo Boulevard when he suddenly began running.

Witnesses say as he began running, three males and three females were also seen running on the east side of Willowbrook toward El Segundo Boulevard.

Two men were seen crossing the street towards Flores-Padilla who suddenly stopped running. One suspect was seen shooting at Flores-Padilla while another suspect remiained as a lookout, authorities said.

After shooting the victim, the suspects fled the area but did not run past 130th Street, leading officials to believe they were residents of the neighborhood.

Detectives believe there are additional witnesses who may have seen the suspects or could provide more information about the shooting.

At a Wednesday press conference, the victim’s mother described her son as a good person who was dedicated to work and sports.

“They did not just take his life, they took a part of us,” said Vanessa Flores, the victim’s sister. “My mom is the one that is feeling most of the pain.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.