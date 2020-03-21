Man found shot to death inside car in South L.A.

The 200 block of West 56th Street, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

Paramedics pronounced a man dead after he was found shot inside a car in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Thursday, police said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton Division first responded about 4:20 a.m. to reports of a possibly intoxicated man inside of a car in a residential neighborhood in the 200 block of West 56th Street, the department said in a written statement.

“Upon their arrival, officers discovered a male, not conscious or breathing, shot inside the vehicle,” according to the statement. He succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

“There is no suspect description and the motive for this homicide is not known,” according to the statement.

The victim’s identity was not released pending notification of family.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD at 877-327-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.