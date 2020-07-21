Man found shot to death near 5 Freeway offramp in Boyle Heights: LAPD

Police are investigating the shooting of a man found dead near the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights late Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Beswick and Calzona streets around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Deparment.

They arrived at the location to find a man about 34 years old with multiple gunshot wounds, LAPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video shows a Range Rover SUV at the site, where police remained early Monday.

LAPD asked the California Highway Patrol to shut down the 5 Freeway’s Indiana Street offramp during the investigation, CHP said.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident, including the identity of the victim.