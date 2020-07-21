Man found shot to death near 5 Freeway offramp in Boyle Heights: LAPD

Local News

by: , with reporting by Nancy Fontan

Posted: / Updated:

Police are investigating the shooting of a man found dead near the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights late Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Beswick and Calzona streets around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Deparment.

They arrived at the location to find a man about 34 years old with multiple gunshot wounds, LAPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video shows a Range Rover SUV at the site, where police remained early Monday.

LAPD asked the California Highway Patrol to shut down the 5 Freeway’s Indiana Street offramp during the investigation, CHP said.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident, including the identity of the victim.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter