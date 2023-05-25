An unidentified man was shot to death on a sidewalk in Garden Grove early Thursday morning.

The man, believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, was found when Garden Grove Police Officers responded to reports of a person lying on a sidewalk in the 12300 block of Trask Avenue at about 3:45 a.m., police said in a news release.

When they arrived, police found that he’d been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the shooter has been made public, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rogers at 714-741-5413 or Garden Grove Police Dispatch at 714-741-5704.