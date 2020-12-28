Man found stabbed to death in Hemet after fight at nearby bar

Hemet officials asked for the public’s help Monday in their investigation into the stabbing death of a man whose body was found near a bar where a fight had occurred 40 minutes earlier.

It’s unclear if the victim, only identified as a 31-year-old man, was involved in the altercation, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Officers found his body with “traumatic injuries” after they were flagged down near the intersection of Florida Avenue and Carmalita Street at about 1 a.m., the Police Department said. The man had been stabbed to death, Lt. Nathan Miller told KTLA.

“Investigators learned that a fight, involving several patrons, had taken place outside of a nearby bar,” according to a department statement. “The man’s lifeless body was discovered about 40 minutes after the fight.”

Police did not provide further information about the operations at the bar, which, under a regional stay-at-home order, can’t serve customers onsite.

Authorities shut down the eastbound lanes of Florida Avenue between Harvard and Juanita streets as detectives assessed the scene.

The Police Department asked anyone with dashcam or any other video from the intersection between 12:15 a.m. and 1 a.m. to contact Investigator Doug Klinzing at 951 765-2400 or dklinzing@cityofhemet.org. Detectives are accepting footage and tips anonymously, the department said.