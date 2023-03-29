Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Lancaster on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of a person down and not breathing on the 43200 block of Sierra Highway around 10:10 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When authorities arrived, they found a Hispanic man aged 25-35 years old “suffering from apparent stab wounds to his upper torso,” said LASD.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect was spotted and no vehicle description was available.

The deadly incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.