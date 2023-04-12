Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found stabbed to death in Long Beach on Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 100 block of East 1st Street around 3:38 p.m., according to Long Beach Police.

When authorities arrived, they found an adult male victim “suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body.”

A male suspect fled the scene before police arrived, officials said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police confirm.

No suspect description was available and the victim’s identity has not been released.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.