Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found stabbed to death in Long Beach on Wednesday.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 100 block of East 1st Street around 3:38 p.m., according to Long Beach Police.
When authorities arrived, they found an adult male victim “suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body.”
A male suspect fled the scene before police arrived, officials said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police confirm.
No suspect description was available and the victim’s identity has not been released.
The deadly incident remains under investigation.