A man died after he was stabbed multiple times in a Pomona alley Tuesday morning.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found in an alleyway in the 700 block of Hawthorne Place at about 7:25 a.m., the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

When officers found the victim, he was “down and suffering from several stab wounds,” police said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department declared him dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released, and “the motive for this crime is not yet known,” police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 909-620-2085. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).