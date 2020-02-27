Man found suffering from gunshot wounds in La Verne

The intersection of A Street and 1st Street in La Verne is seen in an image from Google Maps.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso in La Verne on Wednesday, officials said.

Police received numerous calls about a shooting in the area of A Street and 1st Street at around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, the La Verne Police Department said.

Responding officers found a man a few blocks away who had been shot in the upper and lower torso, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are trying to determine if the shooting was gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 909-596-1913.