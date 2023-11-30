A man who was paroled from prison on a grand theft auto charge just weeks ago has been arrested again, this time for riding a stolen electric bike and possessing a stolen vehicle in Riverside, police said.

Justin Evans, 26, was paroled on Oct. 31, but on Tuesday, he found himself in police custody again, the Riverside Police Department said on Instagram.

According to police, officers near the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Magnolia Avenue found a Jeep that had been reported stolen from UC Irvine “a couple days prior.” No one was in the vehicle, but it did contain a black-and-white Trek e-bike, officers noted.

The Riverside Police Department provided this photo that they say shows Justin Evans riding a stolen e-bike before his Nov. 28, 2023, arrest.

The Riverside Police Department provided this photo of a stolen e-bike they say Justin Evans rode before his Nov. 28, 2023, arrest.

Justin Evans is shown in this undated photo provided by the Riverside Police Department.

After staking out the Jeep for about an hour, they spotted Evans on that e-bike, police said, and when they made contact, they found the stolen Jeep’s keys in his possession.

“He was arrested and booked into jail to hopefully go back to prison where he can finish learning his lesson,” police said.

Evans faces charges of receiving stolen property and possessing a stolen vehicle.

He is being held at the Southwest Detention Center without bail. He was due to appear in the Riverside Hall of Justice on Thursday.