First responders on the 600 block of W. 62nd St. where a man was found unresponsive after a reported shooting April 25, 2023. (Citizen app)

Police found an man in his 20s unresponsive after a reported shooting in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 600 block of West 62nd Street just before 3:30 p.m. on reports of assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired.

Police requested a rescue ambulance for the victim, who was not conscious or breathing at the time.

Video from the scene showed a large presence of police and firefighters, along with a dark colored sedan with damage to the driver’s side door.

Police confirmed that the victim is in stable condition, but were unable to confirm if the incident was gang related or not.

Authorities also said there is currently no information on a suspect or suspects in the case.